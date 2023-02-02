Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate $3 million

Prince Harry and Meghan gave $3m to various causes during the first year of their Archewell Foundation operation, Independent UK reported.

According to the foundation's newly released 2020-2022 Impact Report a total of $13m was raised.

Independent.co.uk.reportrd that critics have alleged the gap between money raised and donated was too wide.

The website said the donations came in the form of grants for charitable causes such as vaccine equity and refugee resettlement.

The couple's supporters have praised them for the donations they made and defended the gap as a sensible reserve.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made millions of dollars with their Netflix documentary, Archetypes podcast and a recently released book titled "Spare".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been carrying out their charitable work in the US after stepped down as working royals.