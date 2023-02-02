 
Netflix 'Stranger Things': Finn Wolfhard says he is 'proud' of co-star Noah Schnapp

Finn Wolfhard showed support to his long-time Netflix’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp who recently came out of the closet.

In an interview published in GQ magazine on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, Wolfhard talked about Schnapp’s coming out.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” the 20-year-old told GQ. “I was just really proud of him.”

Wolfhard and Schnapp star as Mike Wheeler and Will Byers, respectively, on the hit Netflix series since it premiered in July 2016.

Schnapp came out as gay in a January 5th, 2023, video posted to his TikTok account. The 18-year-old actor wrote on the post: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

This spring, the cast will reunite in Atlanta to begin shooting the fifth and final season of the blockbuster sci-fi series.

The duo’s young co-stars include Milly Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. Wolfhard said “everyone’s on their own quests in real life” as they figure out how to maintain their careers following the end of Stranger Things.

