BTS' Jimin reveals unseen 'eye-tattoo' with ARMY

Thursday Feb 02 2023
Thursday Feb 02, 2023

BTS Jungkook has talked about his unseen 'eye-tattoo' and shared why he covered up it, Allkpop reported.

The 25-year-old singer about his ARMY tattoo across his knuckles said: "It was my first one that I got. ARMY is something that I'm confident in and proud of, so it didn't make sense to put it somewhere where it couldn't be seen."

He further said that he is not happy with the font of the tattoo because it is too simple, added: "That's why I added this crown above the 'A'. I put a crown on ARMY."

During his discussion, Jungkook pointed out one of his tattoos that he covered up and said: "I had an eye here, but a lot of people didn't like the eye and said it looked like the illuminati." 

