Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez has been having a hard time at NBA as “mad” employees are giving her a cold shoulder since her hiring as on-air legal analyst.

After helping the Pirates of the Caribbean star win his bombshell defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Vasquez has gained a celebrity status.

The famed lawyer landed a job at the channel as their new legal analyst but an insider told Radar Online that "poor Camille arrived at precisely the wrong time."

"The week she arrived, double digits of workers were fired — yet NBC found the money to hire a 38-year-old beauty queen!” the source added.

The source said that the word is that employees at the channel do not like her as they say if it was not for Depp vs Heard, she’d be a nobody.

"Camille wouldn't have been booked as a guest before working for Johnny Depp, and now she's on the staff, and folks around the office are mad," the source stated.