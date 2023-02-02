 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi appointed as new AGP

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

An undated photograph of the newly appointed AGP Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi. — Facebook/Shehzad Elahi
  • Top court urged appointment be made post-haste.
  • President Alvi appoints AGP under Article 100(1).
  • Mansoor Usman Awan excused within a month.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice Thursday announced that Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi was picked as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) — a much-awaited appointment.

A statement released by the ministry and signed by Joint Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Muhammad Umer Aziz, stated: “ In exercise of powers conferred under Article 100(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the President is pleased to appoint Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as Attorney General for Pakistan with the rank and status of Federal Minister with immediate effect.”

Article 100(1) states that the president would appoint someone, who was qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court, to be the AGP.

It must be noted that the federal government has started looking for a new AGP days after Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from taking charge, The News reported last month.

President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Awan, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, as the AGP on December 23 after accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali tendered his resignation in October last year due to health reasons. However, the federal government did not notify the appointment — the reasons for which were not disclosed officially.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had also called into question the official status of the new AGP after his office failed to assist the apex court in a property-related case.

