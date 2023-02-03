Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson snapped mingling outside a restaurant

Emma Robert and boyfriend Cody John were spotted enjoying a smoking session and friendly conversation with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.



Julia Robert's niece, Emma Roberts, and her boyfriend Cody John, were joined by Ashley Benson, and their friend Brandon Davis.

The group of four appeared to be involved in an invigorating conversation as they animatedly exchanged words.

The Scream Queens alum donned a leather jacket with cropped denim pants and completed her edgy look with a pair of black lace-up boots.

The 31-year-old's beau wore an olive green crew neck sweater with dark pants.

Meanwhile, Benson, 33, also complimented her friend in an all-black edgy outfit as she adorned a shiny black leather trench coat and black skinny jeans.



