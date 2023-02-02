 
Paul Rudd notes joining Marvel Studios was like doing Dancing With The Stars

Paul Rudd notes joining Marvel Studios was like doing Dancing With The Stars

Paul Rudd recently spoken up about how he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and likened it with doing Dancing With the Stars.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Paul recalled, “My agent set up a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.”

“Marvel was pretty new. They weren't even part of Disney,” said the 53-year-old.

Paul continued, “It would've been like somebody saying, ‘How would you feel about doing Dancing with the Stars?”

“A superhero franchise was never on my radar,” remarked Paul.

Paul, who has worked as 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, pointed out, “I never really thought I was the type of actor that they would offer any of those parts to.”

The actor stated, “I was excited about doing something that was so out of left field, and I knew that if it was announced that I was going to be joining a superhero franchise.”

“And I got to wear a superhero suit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paul will next be seen in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theatres on February 17. 

