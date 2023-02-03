 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was 'worried' about Queen opinion on Chelsy Davy 'short skirts'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prince Harry had concerns about Queen Elizabeth II's opinions on Chelsy Davy.

In his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how he loved his ex-girlfriend's free-spirit, but was also afraid of her acceptability into the family.

He began: "I cherished Chels’s carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought. She wore short skirts and high boots, danced with abandon, drank as much tequila as I did, and I cherished all those things about her…but I couldn’t help worrying how Granny might feel about them."

Harry added: "Or the British public. And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to accommodate them. I wanted so badly to be a husband, a father…but I just wasn’t sure."

Harry and Chelsy brokeup in 2010.

More From Entertainment:

From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music

From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music
Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'

Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'
King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation

King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation
'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'

'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'
'Bully' Prince Harry is 'overstepping his mark' with royal attacks

'Bully' Prince Harry is 'overstepping his mark' with royal attacks
Prince William drove through Diana death tunnel at high speed too: Prince Harry

Prince William drove through Diana death tunnel at high speed too: Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'

Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'
Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'

Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'
Harry and Meghan accused of speaking against their family for money

Harry and Meghan accused of speaking against their family for money

Prince Harry found 'tracking device' under Chelsy Davy's car

Prince Harry found 'tracking device' under Chelsy Davy's car
Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice

Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice