Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'

Prince Harry admits he often thought about dying during his time in the military.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex shares that he imagined his final time as he boarded the plane to Afghanistan.

He began: "If I die in Afghanistan, I thought, at least I’ll never have to see another fake headline, read another shameful lie about myself," the Duke of Sussex began.

Harry continued: "I thought a lot on that flight about dying. What would it mean? Did I care? I tried to picture my funeral. Would it be a state funeral? Private? I tried to imagine the headlines: Bye, Harry."

He questioned: "How would I be remembered by history? For the headlines? Or for who I actually was? Would Willy walk behind my coffin? Would Grandpa and Pa?"

