Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet are unlikely to make an appearance at the coronation of King Charles if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to attend the event in May this year.

It is still not known whether the couple would be attending the coronation as the release of Harry book has deteriorated their relationship with the royal family.

According to the British media, King Charles wants Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation as their absence will create more trouble than their attendance.

He has reportedly requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend the coronation.

According to the media, Prince William is opposing the King's decision to invite Harry.

Discussing the reasons why Archie won't be making an appearance at the coronation, express.co.uk said when Meghan and Harry travelled to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, neither of their children made any public appearances.



Archie and the couple's daughter Lilibet Diana are currently sixth and seventh in the line of succession.



Another reason is that the day of the coronation is also Archie's fourth birthday.

Express.co.uk said Archie's young age could also explain his absence, as young royals rarely attend such historic occasions.

The publication reported that Harry and Meghan's children are likely to stay behind the scenes if the family travel to the UK for the coronation.

