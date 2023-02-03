 
Friday Feb 03 2023
Web Desk

King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation

Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

King Charles should leave Prince Harry alone ahead of his coronation.

Royal expert Angela Levin believes His Majesty should not listen to the Duke of Sussex's demands as it will make him look weak.

She writes: “When asked in a TV interview, to promote Spare, if he’d be at the coronation his blasé response was: ‘The ball is in their court…. There’s a lot to be discussed’.

“He also wants ‘an apology to Meghan’.

“A large number of British citizens say they are the ones who deserve an apology from the Sussexes.

“I believe the King will be a great monarch but he mustn’t give into Harry and Meghan’s demands, which will make him look weak and unconvincing.

“His image as well as his reign begins with the coronation, so he must leave Harry at home.”

