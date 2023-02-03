Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'

Piers Morgan left UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak off guard with a question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



While interviewing Sunak, the former GMB host jokingly asked: "You don’t mind if you’re next to Meghan and Harry?"

Rishi dodged the question as he replied: "What I’m focused on is making sure we have a great time as a country and that what I’m confident is going to happen."

Piers then asked Sunak if the Sussexes should be invited to the crowning.

He responded: "I had a feeling you might ask me that.

"You know I can't talk about the royal family, but what I can say is one of the great privileges of this job is spending time with the monarch and also championing what is an amazing British institution all around the world," he said.