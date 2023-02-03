 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart bonded over their shared ‘love of music’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

File Footage

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart connected with each other over their shared “love for music,” revealed insider.

The Only Murders in the Building actor and the the Chainsmokers star are said to be “having a lot of fun” despite Gomez claiming she’s still single.

"Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too,” a source spilt to Entertainment Tonight.

“They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic," the source added.

"Drew appreciates that Selena understands his life,” the outlet shared. “Things are going well between them."

The loved-up pair were seen in New York City last month as they walked out of the Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in SoHo, hand in hand.

Earlier, an insider told Life & Styles that Gomez and Taggar met “ages ago” through mutual friends but nothing happened back then.

“The timing wasn’t right but the pair crossed paths again recently. So far so good,” the source said, adding that the pair’s chemistry is “insane.”

The insider went on to share that the Disney alum and singer “aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

The couple’s romance is “still pretty early on” and they’re “having a blast” together. “He totally gets her and they vibe,” the source shared.

“It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while,” the outlet shared.

