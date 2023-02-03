Harry, Meghan join Hollywood A-listers at Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's vow renewal

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were among the A-list Hollywood stars at the surprise vow renewal ceremony of lovebirds, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event which was supposed to be the 50th birthday celebration of the former actor but to everyone’s surprise, it turned into couple’s renewal ceremony.

Close pal of the DeGeneres and de Rossi, Kris Jenner, officiated the ceremony, which marked the first public appearance of the ex-Royals after Harry’s bombshell memoir.

An insider spilt to Page Six that Harry and the Suits alum had a “wonderful time” at the birthday-turned-vow-renewal-party.

“They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” the source said.

In the video of the ceremony, the couple could be seen smiling while cheering for DeGeneres and de Rossi as they exchanged vows again after 14 years of marriage.

The guest list also included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.