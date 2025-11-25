Ariana Grande finds comfort in Glinda as she reflects on rise to fame

Ariana Grande, who recently faced a horrific incident during her box office–smashing Wicked: For Good premiere, opened up about her early struggles with fame and how playing Glinda helped her heal.

The 32-year-old singer and actress shared her thoughts in a candid interview with Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman for Interview magazine.

Grande revealed that stepping into the role of Glinda the Good Witch allowed her to reconnect with her love for music while letting go of pressures that has been bothering her throughout career.

The Side to Side hitmaker also explained that the past few years gave her time to rethink how she approaches her work, with projects like Eternal Sunshine helping her rebuild her creative process.

Balancing the promotion of Wicked: For Good with filming the Meet The Parents sequel, Focker In Law, alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, Grande admitted the schedule was intense.

However, the 7 Rings singer is also preparing for a forty-one-date tour, which she said feels different and exciting compared to previous tours.

Reflecting on her early days in the spotlight, Grande described her sudden rise to fame as a “tricky adjustment period” but emphasised her gratitude for all those opportunities she received.

She credited Glinda for giving her strength, helping her face old fears, and giving her the space to enjoy her craft without feeling overwhelmed.

For the unversed, Wicked: For Good has already become one of the year’s biggest hits, opening to record-breaking numbers in North America and worldwide.

Her blend of acting and music continued millions of hearts, showing her resilience and enduring star power.

Ariana faced a horrific incident at the premiere of Wicked: For Good after a fan rushed to her and grabbed her wildly, leaving her co-star Cynthia Erivo concerned as she immediately covered her.