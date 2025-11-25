Glen Powell spotted dancing close with actress Michelle Randolph on date

Glen Powell may have a new romance in the works.

The Hit Man star was spotted getting close to actress Michelle Randolph during a night out in Texas, where the pair were seen line dancing together in a TikTok video shared over the weekend.

In the clip, Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, moved in sync on the dance floor, holding each other as they turned and spun to the music.

Powell kept things casual in a brown button-up, jeans and a hat, while Randolph wore a denim long-sleeve top, brown shorts and matching cowboy boots.

The TikTok user who captured the moment said the two “were both really sweet,” a detail that sparked excited reactions from viewers.

Fans quickly shared their approval, with one person writing, “This makes me so happy,” while another commented, “I’m here for it!”

The sighting comes shortly after Randolph and Powell were photographed together while celebrating his Saturday Night Live episode last week.

In the snap, Randolph posed beside Powell as they sat with friends on a staircase.

Powell’s date night with Randolph follows his previous relationship with model Gigi Paris.

The two began dating in 2020 and ended things in 2023, around the time his on-screen chemistry with Anybody But You co-star Sydney Sweeney drew public attention.

Sweeney, who was still engaged to Jonathan Davino at the time, denied any rumours, and later said she and Powell share only “love and respect for one another,” adding, “I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.”

Before Paris, Powell was linked to Nina Dobrev in 2017 and Renee Bargh in 2018.

For now, Powell and Randolph’s Texas dance moment has fans buzzing, and it may just hint at the actor’s next real-life leading lady.