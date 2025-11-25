Miranda Lambert mourns death of beloved horses: ‘Goodbye'

Miranda Lambert expresses grief over death of horses

Miranda Lambert is grieving the loss of two animals that meant the world to her.

The singer shared in a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov. 21 that her miniature horses, Sugar Pie and Adrianna, both died on the same day, a moment she described with deep sadness and gratitude.

Lambert, 42, wrote that her “sweet little nugget's Sugar Pie and Adrianna crossed over the rainbow bridge today,” and reflected on the bond she built with them over nearly two decades.

She explained that she spent 18 years with the pair and that the happiness they brought into her life is hard to put into words.

She also spoke honestly about the reality of loving animals, saying, “The best part about being an animal mom is the joy. The worst part is when the time comes to say goodbye.”

The Grammy winner ended her tribute with a message filled with love and hope: “Godspeed little bitty’s. I know you are both in greener pastures as I type this. I’ll see y’all again one day. Big love.”

Her loss comes not long after another difficult period earlier this year.

In June 2024, Lambert revealed she had said goodbye to two of her rescue dogs, Delta Dawn and Louise, within just six weeks.

At the time, she wrote that “two of the best and most loyal friends I have ever had have left this earth,” sharing how heartbreaking the experience was and noting that “to love this big you have to hurt just as big.”

For Lambert, her animals have long been a source of comfort, companionship and joy.

Losing four of them in such a short span has made this chapter especially emotional, but her words show just how deeply she values the time she shared with each one.