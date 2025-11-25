Cruz breaks silence after Cristiano Ronaldo claims he's more handsome than' David Beckham

David Beckham is the youngest son David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham's youngest son Cruz has clapped back at Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese superstar's claim that he is physically superior to the retired Manchester United legend.

Ronaldo made the remark during a recent interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, when asked who he considered the better-looking of the two.

Predictability, the 40-year-old striker-now in his third season with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr did not hold back in his response.

'His face is beautiful, yeah, handsome face,' he said. 'The rest is normal, like it's normal. I am not normal. I'm perfecto.'

On Monday, 20-year-old Cruz Beckham took to Instagram to respond, referencing Ronaldo's comments and drawing a comparison between the Portuguese forward's facial features shortly after signing for Manchester United as a relatively unknown teenager in 2003 and David Beckham's features when he was in his early twenties.

'For me good looking is not only the face but the whole package,' a bullish Ronaldo explained during his November interview with Morgan.

'Imagine Cristiano and a normal guy with red speedos on the Copacabana, you think I am not going to have a chance with nobody.'

Pressed further on the comparison, Morgan elicited a confident and boastful reply from the football icon.

'You're walking across the Copacabana for, say, ten minutes. Who gets the most attention? he asked. 'me, 100 percent,' Ronaldo boasted, prompting laughter from Morgan.