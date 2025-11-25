Scarlett Johansson tapped by Mike Flanagan for ‘Exorcist' remake

Scarlett Johansson joins the 'The Exorcist' franchise

Scarlett Johansson is stepping into one of horror’s most iconic universes, joining the next Exorcist movie from Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The new film is being shaped by Mike Flanagan, who is writing, directing and producing what’s described as a “radical new take” on the classic franchise.

The original 1973 Exorcist set the bar for the genre, telling the story of a desperate mother who turns to two priests to help her possessed young daughter.

It became a massive critical and box-office success, earning $441 million worldwide and scoring 10 Oscar nominations.

Universal later invested $400 million to reboot the franchise with a fresh trilogy, though the first attempt in 2023, The Exorcist: Believer, didn’t kick-start the continuation the studio had hoped for despite making $136 million globally.

This upcoming installment won’t continue the Believer storyline. Instead, it will exist in the same universe as the original film, with plot details and casting beyond Johansson still under wraps. Filming is set to begin in New York City.

Flanagan praised Johansson’s addition, calling her “a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film.”

Known for projects like Doctor Sleep and The Life of Chuck, he is returning to a space where character-driven storytelling and psychological tension thrive.

Johansson comes into the project after helping revive another major franchise for Universal with Jurassic World Rebirth, which reached $868 million worldwide.

Beyond her blockbuster career and Oscar-nominated work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, she also stepped behind the camera this year for her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.

Her casting adds momentum to a franchise looking for a fresh spark, and fans can expect this next chapter to steer in a new direction while staying connected to the legacy of one of horror’s most influential films.