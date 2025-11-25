 
Dame Joanna Lumley makes shocking request before saying final goodbye

Dame Joanna Lumley reveals that she feels calm while thinking about death and expressed one wish for death

Geo News Digital Desk
November 25, 2025


Dame Joanna Lumley spoke openly about growing older and shared a surprising wish about what she wants after her death.

The beloved actress, 79, said that she did not want a “memorial service,” explaining she felt calm when thinking about death and often reflected on the passing of time.

Joanna said that she’s already spoke to her husband Stephen Barlow about her wish, but he told her gently that the final decision would be his and her son Jamie’s.

The New Avengers actress’ husband reminded her that she would not be there to see it happen, however, so they would have to make the choice themselves.

Even then, Joanna repeated that she preferred not to have a memorial service.

While talking to HELLO magazine, the Sapphire and Steel star shared lines from writers who brought her comfort, including a poem by Rabindranath Tagore that described death as a moment of peace.

She said those words helped her accept the natural cycle of life and embrace death.

Joanna recently took a role in the short film My Week With Maisy, as the story follows Mrs Foster, a woman preparing for chemotherapy, who formed an unexpected friendship with young Maisy Jones, a child battling a serious illness.

Maisy’s brave and positive attitude helped Mrs Foster find gratitude and new strength during a frightening time.

Moreover, Dame said that the film carried a powerful message for anyone touched by cancer anf she hopes that it would reach a wide audience so people going through difficult treatments could feel understood and supported through its story.

