Kris Jenner reflects on painful loss of late sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt tribute to her late sister Karen Houghton, remembering her life and the bond they shared.

The 70-year-old reality star posted a series of photos showing happy family moments with Karen, from childhood memories to holiday celebrations and special occasions.

Kris wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday to my beautiful sister Karen. I think about you every single day… I miss you, I love you, and I know you’re watching over all of us.”

Karen passed away last year at the age of 65 due to cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, with type 2 diabetes was confirmed as secondary cause.

The Kardashians star expressed her heartbreak at that time, saying that she felt the loss deeply for her mother MJ and Karen’s daughter, Natalie.

The sisters, however, had a complicated relationship over the years, often clashing publicly but always connected by their family.

They reunited back in 2019, appearing together with family members in joyful photos.

Karen had a reputation for speaking her mind, including candidly commenting on Kris’s early life and choices, showing that even in disagreement, love remained a central part of their connection.

Raised in San Diego by their mother after their parents’ divorce, Kris and Karen shared many years together, filled with laughter, challenges, and support.

Moreover, the mother of beauty moguls’ post highlighted how much her late sister meant to her and how she cherished every memory she shared with her.