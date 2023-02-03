Andrew Gumpert waves goodbye to Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios as COO

The president and CEO Brian Robbins has confirmed the departure of Andrew Gumpert from Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios as COO.

Robbins announced the news on Thursday with a memo to staff, writing that Gumpert has “decided to leave” the studios.

“Since joining Paramount as COO in 2017 and expanding his responsibilities to include Nickelodeon last year, Andrew has successfully strengthened our relationships across all aspects of our business–overseeing negotiations with our strategic, creative, and financial partners and licensees, and collaborating with our teams to expand and evolve our revenue sources,” Robbins said in the memo.

Gumpert added, “The opportunity to lead and work alongside all of my incredible Paramount colleagues has been an exceptional privilege. Together, we have achieved amazing things, and I will always be grateful for your partnership."

He further continued, "I’ve been contemplating the next chapter of my career and I’m excited to figure out what’s next. I am confident that this organization will continue to lead the industry."

As reported by Variety, Courtney Armstrong, president of business affairs and administration, will take over in strategic planning and labor relations, and president of the studio group Randall Baumberger will now oversee studio operations. Both will report to Robbins.