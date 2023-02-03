 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Gumpert waves goodbye to Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios as COO

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Andrew Gumpert waves goodbye to Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios as COO
Andrew Gumpert waves goodbye to Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios as COO

The president and CEO Brian Robbins has confirmed the departure of Andrew Gumpert from Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios as COO.

Robbins announced the news on Thursday with a memo to staff, writing that Gumpert has “decided to leave” the studios.

“Since joining Paramount as COO in 2017 and expanding his responsibilities to include Nickelodeon last year, Andrew has successfully strengthened our relationships across all aspects of our business–overseeing negotiations with our strategic, creative, and financial partners and licensees, and collaborating with our teams to expand and evolve our revenue sources,” Robbins said in the memo.

Gumpert added, “The opportunity to lead and work alongside all of my incredible Paramount colleagues has been an exceptional privilege. Together, we have achieved amazing things, and I will always be grateful for your partnership."

He further continued, "I’ve been contemplating the next chapter of my career and I’m excited to figure out what’s next. I am confident that this organization will continue to lead the industry."

As reported by Variety, Courtney Armstrong, president of business affairs and administration, will take over in strategic planning and labor relations, and president of the studio group Randall Baumberger will now oversee studio operations. Both will report to Robbins.

More From Entertainment:

BTS' J-Hope reveals behind story of his Lollapalooza performance 2022

BTS' J-Hope reveals behind story of his Lollapalooza performance 2022
Bad Bunny opts to speak in English for first-time at Billboard Power 100 Gala

Bad Bunny opts to speak in English for first-time at Billboard Power 100 Gala
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker engaged after two-year romance: Report

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker engaged after two-year romance: Report
Prince Harry ‘exploiting’ the Firm as payback for his childhood’

Prince Harry ‘exploiting’ the Firm as payback for his childhood’
Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Matthew McConaughey took career advice from ‘fortune teller’

Matthew McConaughey took career advice from ‘fortune teller’
BTS' J-Hope unveils another trailer for his upcoming 'J-Hope In The Box' documentary

BTS' J-Hope unveils another trailer for his upcoming 'J-Hope In The Box' documentary
The year of Beyonce? Music’s elite head to the Grammys

The year of Beyonce? Music’s elite head to the Grammys
Shakira reportedly hired detective to spy on Gerard Pique before breakup

Shakira reportedly hired detective to spy on Gerard Pique before breakup
Prince Harry ‘only knows negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’

Prince Harry ‘only knows negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’
Kylie Jenner blasted for ‘tone deaf’ kids’ birthday theme after Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner blasted for ‘tone deaf’ kids’ birthday theme after Astroworld tragedy

Harry, Meghan join Hollywood A-listers at Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's vow renewal

Harry, Meghan join Hollywood A-listers at Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's vow renewal