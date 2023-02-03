 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s constant complaints ‘considered feminine and weak’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently fighting off the label of being “considered feminine and weak” ever since his royal grievances became public knowledge.

Writer Louis Staples made this admission during an op-ed piece for CNN.

The writer believes, “Prince Harry comes from a long line of military men who took pride in adopting a stiff upper lip attitude and getting on with the job. That was an image that his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was particularly keen to present for himself as he continued royal duties well into his mid-90s.”

“Viewed through this prism, complaining is considered feminine and weak. Harry has alluded to this himself by making a distinction between ‘Institutional Harry’ and ‘Husband Harry’ – the latter of whom is more emotional.”

“Outside of the royal institution, there has been a cultural shift towards encouraging men to talk about their feelings and mental health. Spare takes us through Prince’s process of doing just that. And after examining some of the ways growing up in the royal institution damaged him, with the help of a therapist, it seems like he prefers ‘Husband Harry’ to ‘Institutional Harry’.”

Before signing off the writer also added, “The tension between the Prince’s two personas is really a microcosm of a wider cultural clash between different versions of masculinity. In the so-called ‘culture war’ that the Sussexes have found themselves embroiled in, millennial masculinity has become a key battleground.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is ‘a little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’ movies

Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is ‘a little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’ movies
'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'

'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'
Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth
Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worst possible side’

Meghan Markle brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worst possible side’
‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown

‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown
Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'

Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'
‘Lavender Haze’ star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very ‘protective’ of her art

‘Lavender Haze’ star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very ‘protective’ of her art

Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’

Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’
Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?
James Cameron on Leonardo DiCaprio character death in 'Titanic': 'Jack might’ve lived'

James Cameron on Leonardo DiCaprio character death in 'Titanic': 'Jack might’ve lived'