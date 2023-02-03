Prince Harry putting King Charles in ‘an impossible situation’

File Footage

Royal experts have just shed some light into the real reason King Charles seems ‘divided’ before his coronation, and many assume its because of Prince Harry.



The Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large, Charlotte Griffiths made this admission.

During the course of her chat, Ms Griffiths claimed, “It’s an impossible situation, you can see why they do want a third party.”

“You get the impression that he’s probably tried over several years to sort this out but I think he’s probably had the good grace to say ‘actually, look I can’t do this, so I’m going to have to get somebody else to help’…”

“There’s also the added complication of Charles worrying about William, because it sounds like William doesn’t particularly want Harry there, so he’s got to keep both sides happy which is an impossible thing to do.”