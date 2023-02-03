 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?
Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani?

After making headlines with his romances with Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with model Eden Polani at a recent party.

The Titanic star was seated next to the 19-year-old model, who is 29 years his junior, at the Los Angeles release party for Ebony Riley's new EP.

Following his split with Camila Morrone right after she turned 25, DiCaprio was linked with Hadid and Lamas, neither of the romances were confirmed by the actor or his reps.

At the bash, DiCaprio sported a black bomber jacket paired with dark pants. He completed his look with his signature baseball cap.

The Israeli beauty was dressed in in a grey pinstripe suit with a white blouse. The duo was seen smiling while they talked to each other during the event.

DiCaprio sparked relationship rumours with Lamas when they attended a yacht party in St. Barts together ahead of the new year.

Heating up the speculations, Lamas’ father Lorenzo Lamas said in an interview with the New York Post that his daughter “likes” DiCaprio “very much,.”

“I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me,” he said.

As for DiCaprio’s relationship with Hadid, a source told Entertainment Tonight that The Wolf of Wall Street star and the supermodel are happy and content with their lives at the moment while seeing other people.

"Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things,” the insider said.

“They are not exclusive," the source said, adding, "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

More From Entertainment:

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth
‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown

‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown
Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'

Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'
‘Lavender Haze’ star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very ‘protective’ of her art

‘Lavender Haze’ star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very ‘protective’ of her art

Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’

Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’
James Cameron on Leonardo DiCaprio character death in 'Titanic': 'Jack might’ve lived'

James Cameron on Leonardo DiCaprio character death in 'Titanic': 'Jack might’ve lived'
Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote amid Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote amid Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Ryan Reynolds makes surprise appearance at Toronto restaurant

Ryan Reynolds makes surprise appearance at Toronto restaurant
Brad Pitt files motion to depose Russian Oligarch in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt files motion to depose Russian Oligarch in winery case against Angelina Jolie
Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘misrepresenting things for dramatic effect’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘misrepresenting things for dramatic effect’