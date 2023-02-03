 
Friday Feb 03 2023
'Lavender Haze' star Laith Ashley calls Taylor Swift very 'protective' of her art

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Taylor Swift released a new music video for her single Lavender Haze on Jan. 27. 

The video stars Swift alongside trans model Laith Ashley as the singer’s love interest.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Ashley has candidly opened up about working with the Anti-Hero singer in the Lavender Haze and called it a ‘once in a lifetime experience.’

Speaking of his experience, Ashley revealed that he did not know what song the music video was being set to. “The less detail I knew, I think it was to protect her art,” said Ashley.

For Swift, Ashley said, “she’s very protective of her art and the way she releases her music and her visuals for her music. She doesn’t know me personally from a hole in the wall, so she doesn’t know if I’m going to go off blabbing about everything, so she does not share a thing.”

During Lavender Haze shoot, Ashley revealed that he did not have access to his phone, and only Swift could hear the music through an earpiece.

Ashley did not hear the song for the first time until Swift released Midnights album in October, 2022.

Ashely also lauded Swift for casting a transgender man in her music video. “Having a trans person just being in love on screen, it’s humanizing trans people,” the model said.

“We deserve to exist. We deserve to take up space in society. We will always exist regardless of anti-trans propaganda.”

