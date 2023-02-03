 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Euphoria actor Chloe Cherry is facing shoplifting allegations after being accused of stealing a $28 blouse in Pennsylvania.

As per the documents obtained by Lancaster Online on Thursday, a Building Character shopping mall employee showed authorities footage of the actress, whose real name is Elise Jones getting into a dressing room with a Moda International blouse on Dec. 27.

However, the video allegedly showed Cherry who played Faye in the HBO's hit series exiting the dressing room without the blouse in hand and it had not been left behind either.

On the basis of which, the employees alleged that the Euphoria actress might have taken the blouse with her.

According to the complaint, the model paid for other items that she purchased with her a credit card but did not buy the blouse.

Police immediately got involved, and Cherry, 27, reportedly admitted to taking the blouse with her before returning it to the officer.

She was then charged with retail theft in January, however, the rep for the model denied the accusations saying, "In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case."

"This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else" they added.

Cherry is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1.

