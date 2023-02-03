 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together as the couple welcomed their baby boy on Thursday, as reported by Fox News.

The couple made the announcement by posting a picture of them holding their newborn child.

They wrote in the caption, "Our baby boy is here. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Heather had earlier shared that they were happily surprised when they conceived naturally while in the middle of IVF treatments.

She said, "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got married in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Lautner reflects on body image issues post Twilight saga

Taylor Lautner reflects on body image issues post Twilight saga
Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’

Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’
Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death

Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death
Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown
Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life

Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms for Netflix: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms for Netflix: report

Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel

Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel
The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on ‘nepo baby’ debate

The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on ‘nepo baby’ debate
Kyle Richards shares her reaction to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet speculations

Kyle Richards shares her reaction to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet speculations
Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage

Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage

Susan Lucci tears up when asked about dating after the death of husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci tears up when asked about dating after the death of husband Helmut Huber
Priscilla Presley traumatized by son Navarone Garcia's accident days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley traumatized by son Navarone Garcia's accident days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death