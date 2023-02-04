Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms for Netflix: report

After their hit Netflix documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make rom-coms for the streaming giant, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that the royal couple plan to harness their own experience as star-crossed lovers to make rom-coms.

It said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to move away from content about themselves.

The Telegraph reported that the couple have several fun television series in the pipeline.

Citing an unnamed source, the publication said, "There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional scripted content. It will be rom-coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes."

Meghan Markle appeared on her Spotify podcast a few months ago. That was followed by the couple's Netflix documentary and last month Prince Harry released his explosive book titled "Spare".

Prince Harry levelled a series of serious allegations against his father King Charles and brother Prince William in his tell-all memoir.



