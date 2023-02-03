 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death
Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death

US comedian Rickey Smiley has recently addressed the loss of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rickey posted an emotional 11-minute clip in which he talked about his grief and revealed how “the sadness setting in on himself and the rest of the family” in the light of tragic loss.

“I feel bad for my other kids. My kids are confused. They don't know what to do,” he said.

Calling it a terrible nightmare, Rickey continued, “I just never thought I would be a member of an organisation where you have to bury your kids.”

Reflecting on the loss, Rickey shared that initially he didn’t cry due to shock but after a day, the 54-year-old mentioned that it seemed “somebody stomping on my chest and it's just non-stop”.

“Tears are coming down your eyes but you ain't crying. And then you crying and ain't no tears coming down your eyes,” stated Rickey.

Rickey disclosed that his youngest son Malik is most affected by this tragedy.

While discussing about Malik, Rickey mentioned, “He got his own issues. He's fighting to stay alive because he's dealing with a lot, dealing with depression and anxiety.”

Elsewhere in the video, Rickey also asserted that he might not be the perfect dad when it came to parenting his children.

However, he added, “I just tried to be the best dad I could be. That's all. It is what it is.”

Meanwhile, Brandon’s memorial will be held on February 4 in Rickey’s hometown of Birmingham, Ala.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown
Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life

Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life
Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel

Kate Hudson shares her views on How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel
The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on ‘nepo baby’ debate

The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on ‘nepo baby’ debate
Kyle Richards shares her reaction to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet speculations

Kyle Richards shares her reaction to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet speculations
Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage

Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage

Susan Lucci tears up when asked about dating after the death of husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci tears up when asked about dating after the death of husband Helmut Huber
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first child together
Priscilla Presley traumatized by son Navarone Garcia's accident days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley traumatized by son Navarone Garcia's accident days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Prince Harry 'falsely' claims to be 'Royal Patron' of UK charity?

Prince Harry 'falsely' claims to be 'Royal Patron' of UK charity?

Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out

Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out
Ashton Kutcher prioritises being a Dad, the most: 'No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father'

Ashton Kutcher prioritises being a Dad, the most: 'No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father'