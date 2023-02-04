King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

Prince Harry is frustrated the royal family has not apologized to his wife Meghan Markle for the treatment meted out to her while they still work, UK's Daily Express reported while citing an insider.



Days before the release of his explosive book titled Spare, But before the release of his memoir "Spare", Prince Harry said he hoped to reunite with his family.



The Duke of Sussex levelled a series of allegations against his family including his father King Charles and brother Prince Harry in his tell-all memoir.

The insider said, "No apology to Meghan has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry. Nor has he received a personal apology."



According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Royal Family did not make the Duchess of Sussex feel welcome when she first joined the institution.



Another insider told the publication, "At this point, the royals can only move forward and come to some form of truce with Harry if everyone sits down and talks through their issues privately.

It added, "Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life."

Meanwhile, the British media reported that King Charles has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend his coronation.

A report claimed that Prince William is opposing the King's Idea of inviting Harry to the coronation as he fears the Duke of Sussex will steal the limelight from the event.