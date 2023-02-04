Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan breaks silence on Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson opens up about her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, via People Magazine.

Following the documentary, fans have criticised Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan, who he married in 2019.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Furlan addressed fans’ comments about the criticism she had been receiving. The former Vine star said that she doesn’t “sweat” the criticism, as she’s happy in her marriage.

“I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I'm good, don't worry,” said Furlan. “Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying. I don't live in that world, so please don't stress.”

She continued, “Thank you to the people who have been so sweet. We’re only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that.”

“I love everyone that's been really kind,” added Furlan, “I’m sending love to those who have been unkind, because I think they probably need it.”

She then spoke about Lee, Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, “I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less. So, don’t worry about anything and thank you to everyone that's been sticking up for me...I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please.”

Pamela—who divorced Tommy in 1998 after three years of marriage and after their stolen sex tape made headlines in 1995—opened up in the doc about where she and her ex stood today, noting that she’s delighted that he is in a good place, per E! News.