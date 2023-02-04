 
'The Flash' showrunner on season 9 of series: 'It’s extremely emotional'

The Flash showrunner teased that season 9 of the series is going to be extremely emotional with the return of Green Arrow.

In a new interview with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace talked about honoring Arrow’s legacy and his emotional return.

Wallace revealed that he pitched the idea of Amell’s return to Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti and he loved the idea and asked the showrunner to pitch it to the actor.

“So I got on the phone with Stephen — and this is all happening within a span of 18 hours, mind you — and I walked him through it,” Wallace tells. “He said, ‘I love it. But can we do this extra thing…?'”

While refraining from spilling the exact idea Amell had in mind the 34-year-old writer revealed that he found it “fantastic," adding, “And the call ended with [Amell saying], ‘I’m in. Let’s make this happen.’ It happened that fast.”

Wallace further assured fans, “We don’t change what has happened in the eight seasons of Arrow.” Rather, “we honor all of that.”

The Arrow series led by Amell introduced Gustin’s Flash in the “Crisis of Infinite Earths” event to protect the multiverse.

Wallace also affirmed “There won’t be a dry eye in the house at the end of that episode,” adding “It’s extremely emotional.”

Besides Amell, The Flash will also feature back David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurhty in season 9.

The Flash is a popular sci-fi series of CW possessing 9 season in total, the ninth and final season of the long running show is releasing on February 8, 2023.

