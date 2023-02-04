 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04, 2023
Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Netflix is all set to bring a new collection of shows in multiple genres for its subscribers in the upcoming week of February:

Here's the list of shows coming to Netflix in the upcoming week:

Coming to Netflix on February 6:

  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on February 8:

  • Bill Russell: Legend
  • The Exchange
  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on February 9:

  • Dear David
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter
  • You: Season 4: Part 1

Coming to Netflix on February 10:

  • 10 Days of a Good Man
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
  • Love to Hate You
  • Your Place or Mine

