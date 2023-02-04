Sherry Rehman slams 'narcissist' Imran Khan for skipping APC

Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman (left), PTI chief Imran Khan (centre), and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (right). — AFP/Twitter/@PTIofficial/APP

Khan’s politics of polarisation only diminishes national unity, Rehman says.

Aurangzeb blames nation's difficulties on PTI chief's policies.

Faisal Kundi deems PTI setup in KP as "corrupt".

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan turned down the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate in the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC), female lawmakers have censured the PTI chief for his narcissism.

Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said the PTI chief's refusal to attend the APC shows that his priorities do not align with Pakistan’s security and interests.

"As Pakistan goes through a time of great crisis, it is unfortunate to witness that Khan continues to act out a narrative that has lost its relevance and credibility," she said in a statement issued in this regard.

A day earlier, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar announced that the party chief won't attend the federal government's APC scheduled for February 7 after the premier confirmed extending an invitation to Khan during the apex committee meeting held at the Governor's House in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister added that by calling the APC, the coalition government is trying to bring the country’s political leadership on one-page to discuss collective strategies to overcome the country's challenges.

"However, Khan’s politics of polarisation only diminishes the national unity needed to fight national threats, particularly terrorism, on which he still signals ambiguity," Rehman stated.



The climate change minister went on to slam the deposed prime minister — who was ousted after a vote of no-confidence in April last year — for also refusing to attend the apex committee meeting.

She added that no party has ever refused to attend the APC in the past, regardless of the political differences. "The refusal reflects Khan’s selfish brand of politics. He has once again shown that PTIs politics is more important than saving Pakistan," she said while adding it was an opportunity that "narcissism squandered".

Meanwhile, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed Khan for the current situation, saying that the nation is facing difficulties due to imprudent policies of the PTI chairman.

Aurangzeb, while addressing a presser flanked by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad, said Khan has "pushed the country on the brink of default".

The minister lambasted the previous government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for not equipping the provincial police and counter-terrorism department. Despite receiving enough resources from the federal government, Aurangezeb said, the Khan-led party didn't take adequate action against terrorism.

She criticised the ex-premier for victimising his political opponents, who were jailed in fake cases during his tenure.

Kundi, meanwhile, deemed the PTI set up in KP as "corrupt" asking the interim government in the province to inquire its corruption.

The PM's aide, while bashing the former premier for levelling allegations against the Pakistan People's Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, said Khan is just seeking attention.

Last month, the PTI chief alleged that Zardari was hatching and financing an assassination plot against him for which the ex-president had hired "terrorists".

"...there's a Plan C. Asif Zardari is behind it. He has amassed a lot of money through corruption and he has invested that money in terrorists and hired a militant organisation," the PTI chief had alleged. However, the PPP strongly denied the claim and served a legal notice to Khan.