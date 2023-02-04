Benedict Cumberbatch gears up for Netflix upcoming thriller series 'Eric'

File Footage

Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to make a comeback in Netflix upcoming series Eric as a desperate father alongside Gaby Hoffmann.



The Sherlock Holmes famed actor will play the lead role of a father named Vincent Anderson, who is on a desperate search of his missing nine-year-old son, who disappeared one morning on his way to school.

Eric showcases New York of 1980s, when Vincent was one of the city's leading puppeteers and the creator of the hugely popular children's television show, 'Good Day Sunshine'.

He becomes increasingly distressed and volatile as he struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar.

While going through guilt around Edgar's disappearance, Vincent clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, hoping that if he can get this art work of his son on TV, he will return back to home.

Along with Cumberbatch the cast on the series also includes, Gaby Hoffmann as Cassie Anderson and McKinley Belcher III as Detective Michael Ledroit.

Eric has been created and written by BAFTA and Emmy-winner Abi Morgan OBE, who also served as the writer of The Split, River and Suffragette.

The executive producer on the series, Abi Morgan said "Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980's New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent, a genius puppeteer on one of America's leading kids TV shows."

He further added, "The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible."