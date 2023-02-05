 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Business run by Kate Middleton's mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Business run by Kate Middletons mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

The business owned by Kate Middleton's mother has been badly hit by the cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom.

According to Daily Express, Carole Middleton runs a party supplies company which experienced a "terrible Christmas".

The report said Party Pieces company was created by Mrs Middleton after growing fed up with the lack of variety available for children's birthday party supplies.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said,  "Carole’s been explaining that it’s been a terrible Christmas — made worse by the postal strikes."

"She’s emphasised that she’d like to continue doing business with them [the suppliers] but would like terms allowing Party Pieces 90 days [in which to pay for goods] rather than the usual 30 days," the newspaper quoted the unnamed source as saying.

Daily Mail reported that the appeal to the suppliers did not go as Mrs Middleton had hoped.

Daily Exprey reported that Party Pieces Holdings racked up a loss of £285,506 in 2021, making its net deficit on the balance sheet £1.35million.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Newton-John is going to be honoured at her memorial service in Australia

Olivia Newton-John is going to be honoured at her memorial service in Australia
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of ‘perfect’ snow day with daughter and friends: Photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of ‘perfect’ snow day with daughter and friends: Photos
Harrison Ford reveals secrets about '1923' season two

Harrison Ford reveals secrets about '1923' season two
Dania Ramirez reveals how she prepared to play a missing person's detective

Dania Ramirez reveals how she prepared to play a missing person's detective

Meghan Markle decides to part ways with Harry?

Meghan Markle decides to part ways with Harry?
Prince Andrew urged to rehabilitate his image by putting pen to paper?

Prince Andrew urged to rehabilitate his image by putting pen to paper?
Priscilla Presley 'was traumatized' to watch Navarone Garcia get 'pounced' on by a camel, days before Lisa Marie's death

Priscilla Presley 'was traumatized' to watch Navarone Garcia get 'pounced' on by a camel, days before Lisa Marie's death
Armie Hammer recalls being sexually abused as a teenager

Armie Hammer recalls being sexually abused as a teenager
Armie Hammer addresses assault charges & becoming suicidal after two years

Armie Hammer addresses assault charges & becoming suicidal after two years
TXT scores Top 3 of France's Top Albums chart: Becomes third K-pop group in History

TXT scores Top 3 of France's Top Albums chart: Becomes third K-pop group in History
Olivia Wilde ditches a chance encounter with ex Harry Styles at the same gym

Olivia Wilde ditches a chance encounter with ex Harry Styles at the same gym
BLACKPINK Lisa turns heads in a visually appealing Parisian shoot for the cover of 'Madame Figaro Paris'

BLACKPINK Lisa turns heads in a visually appealing Parisian shoot for the cover of 'Madame Figaro Paris'