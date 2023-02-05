Business run by Kate Middleton's mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

The business owned by Kate Middleton's mother has been badly hit by the cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom.

According to Daily Express, Carole Middleton runs a party supplies company which experienced a "terrible Christmas".

The report said Party Pieces company was created by Mrs Middleton after growing fed up with the lack of variety available for children's birthday party supplies.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said, "Carole’s been explaining that it’s been a terrible Christmas — made worse by the postal strikes."



"She’s emphasised that she’d like to continue doing business with them [the suppliers] but would like terms allowing Party Pieces 90 days [in which to pay for goods] rather than the usual 30 days," the newspaper quoted the unnamed source as saying.

Daily Mail reported that the appeal to the suppliers did not go as Mrs Middleton had hoped.



Daily Exprey reported that Party Pieces Holdings racked up a loss of £285,506 in 2021, making its net deficit on the balance sheet £1.35million.

