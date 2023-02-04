Seth Rogen believes no one’s made a good high school movie since Superbad

Seth Rogen recently dished that there had been no good high school movies since Superbad.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Seth discussed about his favourite movie of his The Fabelmans co-star Gabriel LaBelle and LaBelle's friends.

“What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favourite movie is Superbad,” revealed the 40-year-old.

He continued, “So, it never changed for some reason.”

“No one's made a good high school movie since then,” added Seth.

For the unversed, Superbad was released back in August 2007, and starred Michael Cera and Jonah Hill in the leading roles of Evan and Seth.

Last year in August, Seth spoke to Vanity Fair for the 15th anniversary of Superbad.

Seth, who co-wrote and co-starred in the Greg Mottola-directed and Judd Apatow-co-produced film, told outlet, “At the time, the idea of a big theatrical comedy that was very R-rated — especially one about high school kids — was really unheard of.”

“Even though American Pie had come out. I think it's because ours was just so much different than American Pie,” he added.