Jason Momoa requests ‘all the mana’ for pal battling leukemia

Jason Momoa has just turned to social media to offer an update regarding his pal l Travis Snyder’s battle with leukemia.

The Justice League star shared the admissions in a video to Instagram and asked fans to send over “all the mana, all the aloha, all the love.”

According to Momoa, Snyder currently has “no immune system” and is fighting off RSV pneumonia, after beating COVID.

The star prefaced the clip straight from the parking lot in his PPE gown and mask and added, “There's my buddy up there.”

“The guy's had leukemia four f****** times. He beat it. And he just got COVID for the first time, and he beat it. And now he's got RSV and pneumonia, and he needs all the love and all the support he can get.”

“So, if you can, it would be amazing, and it would be a big honor and favor to me if you could just pump him up.”

He's doing really well. He's beating the cancer, but these fucking other things are just getting his ass. It's hard for him to breathe.”

