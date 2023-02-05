 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher recalls telling Harry Styles he’s ‘really good’ at karaoke

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Ashton Kutcher recalls telling Harry Styles he’s ‘really good’ at karaoke
Ashton Kutcher recalls telling Harry Styles he’s ‘really good’ at karaoke

Ashton Kutcher thought Harry Styles was a really good singer, not knowing that he was already a famous one.

The actor, 44, revealed the embarrassing story in a new interview with Esquire, sharing that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, were with “an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today” at a party hosted by their neighbour.

At the party, Styles, 29, got up to sing an ABBA song.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God. It’s bananas,’” Kutcher remembered. “So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good … like, really good.’”

For his part, Styles graciously thanked the Two and a Half Men actor. It wasn’t until he went to the host that he found out about the As it Was singer.

“He’s like, ‘Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that.’ So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And they’re like, ‘It’s Harry Styles,’” Kutcher recalled.

“And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy from the boy band. He’s a professional singer,’” the That ’70s Show alum added, admitting he felt like “a jerk” after the fact.

“He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”

Apart from the nod from Kutcher, Styles is nominated for six 2023 Grammy Awards and is set to perform at the annual awards show in Los Angeles this weekend, via Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’
Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’
Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again
BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer

BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he received as a producer
Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger

Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger
BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’