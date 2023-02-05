‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pedro Pascal made his hosting debut on this week’s episode on Saturday Night Live.

The actor, who has risen to massive fame after playing the lead role on hit HBO series The Last of Us, shared that he’s excited to host the comedy sketch show for the first time.

Pascal, in his debut monologue, then discussed the differences in the filming conditions for HBO shows and compared his series versus the channel’s other hit series The White Lotus.

“I spent the last year shooting a show called The Last of Us on HBO,” he said. “For some HBO shows you get to shoot in a five-star Italian resort surrounded by beautiful people but I said, ‘No, that’s too easy. I want to shoot in a freezing Canadian forest while being chased around by a guy whose head looks like a genital wart.'”

Pascal also revealed that he is still getting used to people recognizing him after starring in hits like The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones.

“People walking by on the street just see me whispering to a 6-year-old kid, ‘I can bring you in warm or I can bring you in cold,'” he continued.