Buckingham Palace doesn’t want Meghan Markle ‘fires stocked and fanned’

File Footage

Experts believe Buckingham Palace is keeping the real findings of Meghan Markle’s bullying probe a secret so as to avoid ‘fanning the flames’ in the US.



A royal expert and journalist close to Page Six have brought this insight to light.

During the course of their interview, the expert in question, Valentine Low addressed the bullying probe.

According to this findings, “The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them.”

“I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side. But my sources still very much stick to their story.”

For those unversed, Mr Low has released a book titled Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor and it details shocking insights regarding the innermost workings of the Palace.

He was also the one who broke the bullying story in the first place as well.