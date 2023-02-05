Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

 
Lizzo wowed fans as she cosied up to her boyfriend Myke Wright at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The About Damn Time crooner, 34, walked the star-studded red carpet with her beau and dubbed the appearance as the “hard launch” for the couple.

Lizzo, who is up for five awards at this year’s Grammys ceremony, looked gorgeous in a black and blue metallic fringed dress with black suspender and thigh high wedge boots.

Myke, 35, opted for an all-black look. The pair looked smitten as they posed for photographers.

Taking to social media, Lizzo joked, ‘Hard Launch’, alongside photos of her and Myke at the bash in Beverly Hills.

The Juice hitmaker also performed at the event ahead of the 65th Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 6.

Lizzo’s celeb pals showered her post with love, as Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness commented, “I love Lizzo so feckin much my queer bones about to break.”

