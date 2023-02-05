 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake demands more money from Spotify

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Drake demands more money from Spotify
Drake demands more money from Spotify 

Drake thinks musicians should receive "bonuses like athletes" as the famed rapper surpassed the mark of 75 billion collective streams on Spotify.

According to NME, the Grammy winner reportedly achieved the highest number on the music streamer.

The millionaire rapper took to the Instagram story to share the news and advocated for artists, "We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive."

"[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates," the famed musician captioned.

The Her Loss rapper's remarks come amid the fact that he was named the highest earner on Spotify in 2021.

The Started From The Bottom singer's profits skyrocketed to $52.5m from 21.5 billion streams. The 36-year-old worth is nearly $250m, as per edm.com.

The Canadian rapper's comments mirrored the concerns of emerging artists who have been vocal on dismal profit sharing from streaming. The reportedly pay of services is around $0.003 to $0.005 per stream.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'
Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Prince Harry defends Royal in-breeding in bombshell book 'Spare'

Prince Harry defends Royal in-breeding in bombshell book 'Spare'
Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala
Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career

Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper