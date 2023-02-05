 
Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports

Sir Paul McCartney to set the stage on fire at King Charles III's upcoming coronation ceremony in May.

As per the reports, the 80-year-old icon will be bringing his touch of music to a three-day event, set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Sun reported: “Royal organisers are super-keen on landing Paul for this historical once-in-a-lifetime performance.

“The general thought is that having a Beatle singing on King Charles’ big day would seal the deal and other acts can slot in around him.

“Paul is the perfect signing, thanks to his extensive back catalogue and huge global appeal,” the monarch added.

BBC and BBC Studios are slated to broadcast a live stage, held at Windsor Castle, on Sunday, May 7.

