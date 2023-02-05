Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Shakira has been gearing up to release her new album, in which, the pop star has written songs - all about the end of their 11-year romance with ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer, 46, was in a romantic relationship with the Spanish football player, 36, from 2011 until 2022 and together they share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

As per the latest reports, Shakira has been preparing to detail the collapse of her relationship in her upcoming album after her epic diss track racked up hundreds of millions of likes.

A music insider told The Sun, “Her next album is definitely going to be a tell-all record and she won’t be shy about letting everyone know what happened.”

“Shakira was working on another record before she had suspicions about infidelity, so those songs are being re-written with new endings to give fans a fuller picture of the truth.”

“Those who’ve heard snippets say it blends Latin, rock and hip hop and is more empowering than angry,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Gerard is dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. The couple went Instagram official last month.