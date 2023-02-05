 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique
Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique 

Shakira has been gearing up to release her new album, in which, the pop star has written songs - all about the end of their 11-year romance with ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer, 46, was in a romantic relationship with the Spanish football player, 36, from 2011 until 2022 and together they share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

As per the latest reports, Shakira has been preparing to detail the collapse of her relationship in her upcoming album after her epic diss track racked up hundreds of millions of likes.

A music insider told The Sun, “Her next album is definitely going to be a tell-all record and she won’t be shy about letting everyone know what happened.”

“Shakira was working on another record before she had suspicions about infidelity, so those songs are being re-written with new endings to give fans a fuller picture of the truth.”

“Those who’ve heard snippets say it blends Latin, rock and hip hop and is more empowering than angry,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Gerard is dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. The couple went Instagram official last month.

More From Entertainment:

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'
Drake demands more money from Spotify

Drake demands more money from Spotify

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Prince Harry defends Royal in-breeding in bombshell book 'Spare'

Prince Harry defends Royal in-breeding in bombshell book 'Spare'
Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala
Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career

Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper