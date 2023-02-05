Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party

 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Charlie Puth walked holding hands with girlfriend Brooke Sansone at a pre-Grammys party.

On Thursday, February 2, the pre-Grammys party was held at The Hollywood Athletic Club and saw several celebrity couples make their appearance.

As per Daily Mail, Charlie Puth was spotted holding hands of his girlfriend Brooke Sansone as they took a short stroll outside of the venue.

The 31 year old songwriter opted for a purple crewneck sweater which he later removed, revealing a white muscle shirt.

He finished off his look with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the social media personality cut a stylish figure in a white crop shirt underneath a black leather jacket, paired up with a patterned maxi skirt and a pair of high-heeled leather boots.

Although the See You Again singer has been spotted with Sansone in recent months, he previously revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she is someone he "grew up with."

