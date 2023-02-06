 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about when he got stuck in a storm in Africa.

The Duke of Sussex, who went to Botswana to mark his 25th birthday, talks about an eye-opening experience after coming across a herd of elephants.

He writes: “When I stared at the elephant closest to me, when I looked deep into her eyeball, when she looked back into mine, I thought of the all-seeing eye of the Apache, and I thought of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and I thought of a camera’s lens, convex and glassy like the elephant’s eye, except that a camera lens always made me nervous and this eye made me feel safe.”

He continues: “This eye wasn’t judging, wasn’t taking—it just was. If anything, the eye was slightly…tearful? Was that possible?”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’

Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’
Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?
Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'
Prince Harry won't drop his royal title

Prince Harry won't drop his royal title
Will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album at Grammys?

Will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album at Grammys?
Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show
Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success
Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame