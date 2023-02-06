 
Prince Harry says King Charles 'age' created 'problems' in fulfilling father duties

Prince Harry admits he always wanted to be an engaging father, unlike King Charles.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he wished to play with his kids without any barriers.

Speaking of His Majesty, Harry writes: “He’d been an older dad, and I’d always felt that this created problems, placed barriers between us. In his middle years he’d become more sedentary, more habitual. He liked his routines. He wasn’t the kind of father who played endless rounds of tag, or tossed a ball until long after dark. He’d been so once.”

“He’d chased us all over Sandringham, making up wonderful games, like the one where he wrapped us in blankets, like hot dogs, until we screamed with helpless laughter, and then yanked the blanket and shot us out of the other end. I don’t know if Willy or I have ever laughed harder. But, long before we were ready, he stopped engaging in that kind of physical fun. He just didn’t have the enthusiasm—the puff,” Harry sighs.

