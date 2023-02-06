 
Monday Feb 06 2023
Web Desk

Prince George is 'getting confused' about littering on school path

Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince George has concerns about the environment, says Prince William.

Speaking to BBC in 2021, the Prince of Wales revealed how his eldest child has questions with littering around his school.

Speaking to a BBC podcast in 2021, William divulged: "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"

"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years' time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late," they concluded.

